VMC’s water supply project gets green light

The project of replacing drinking water pipelines under the Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Scheme which has been shelved previously, is now going to be implemented with the State government according revised administrative sanction for the project worth ₹100 crore.
Following the recommendation by VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh, the government has accorded sanction to the project, according to a GO issued by the Municipal Administrative and Urban Development Department.
As per the order, old distributing pipelines would be replaced and new technology would be used to regulate flow and avoid wastage.
Of the ₹100.07 crore, ₹ 24.17 crore would be borne by the Centre under AMRUT, ₹14.50 crore by the State government, ₹57.24 crore by the VMC from 14th Finance Commission grants and ₹4 crore by the VMC for the tendering process.
The VMC had earlier planned to bring in water meters by providing 24x7 drinking water supply in select areas of the city.
