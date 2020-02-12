Vijayawada

VMC to make fire extinguishers mandatory in commercial establishments

Rule to be enforced while issuing trade licences

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s standing committee, headed by Special Officer A. Md. Imtiaz, has approved a proposal making it mandatory for trade licence holders to equip their buildings with basic fire fighting equipment.

Referring to a recent fire at a cloth store in Besant Road, the officials proposed mandatory placement of fire extinguishers at all the commercial buildings in the city. The rule will be enforced while issuing trade licences by the corporation.

The standing committee has approved the proposal according to which every commercial establishment with over 100 square metres of the area has to place two types of fire extinguishers to put out the fire caused by various sources.

As per the proposal, a building with 100 to 200 square metres of the area should be equipped with a CO2 fire extinguisher and ABC fire extinguisher. Establishments should add one ABC fire extinguisher for extra 200 square metres of area and one CO2 fire extinguisher for every 1,000 square metres of area.

Vijayawada
