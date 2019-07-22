VMC plans door-to-door tax collection system

Collection of taxes in full has always been a dream for the civic body which despite several efforts fail to fill its coffers due to various reasons.

To encourage timely tax payment, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and the Municipal Administration Department have provided online payment methods in addition to traditional over the counter payments at VMC office and Meeseva centres and still, tax collection has been a major cause of concern for the civic body which gets little assistance from the State.

The civic body is planning to initiate door-to-door tax collection system as part of which revenue staff would meet the taxpayer in person and offer payment services. “We are planning to start the new system by equipping the revenue wing staff with e-Pos machines so that taxpayers will be able to pay taxes at their doorstep without having to go through the process of visiting the government offices,” said Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh. He said the initiative would be taken up on a pilot basis initially with a small number of e-Pos (electronic point of sale) machines.