VMC officials told to brace for possible second wave of virus

03 November 2020 01:30 IST

People arriving from neighbouring States and abroad to undergo test

Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh has cautioned the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials of the possible second wave of COVID-19 infection surge and asked them to ensure that all COVID safety measures are in place and guidelines are followed by one and all in the city.

Mr. Venkatesh has also appealed to the people to be more cautious and follow the prevention guidelines without fail. Mr. Venkatesh conducted a review meeting with all the heads of the departments here on Monday. He said the possibility of a second wave of infections was possible, given the situation in the European countries. Considering the reopening of educational institutions, theatres and other establishments, more caution should be exercised.

He asked the officials to regularly monitor the influx of persons from the neighbouring States and abroad, and conduct test on them upon arrival by ward health secretaries.

Further, Mr. Venkatesh asked the officials to prepare and maintain a database of regular inter-State travellers such as truck and cab drivers, and others so that regular testing is facilitated.

Strict surveillance

Door-to-door surveillance for identification of persons suffering from fever and other COVID symptoms, enforcing physical distancing and wearing of masks by all individuals at public places, the arrangement of mobile COVID testing vehicles at educational institutions for mass testing are among other guidelines issued to the officials. He asked the health wing officials to collaborate with the city police if necessary and ensure that mandatory mask rule is strictly enforced.