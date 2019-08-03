VMC launches campaign on clay Ganesh idols

Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh and Paryavarana Parirakshana Samithi founder M. Raghuram launched a campaign to promote Ganesh idols made of clay, at Bhoomi Organics near A Convention here on Friday.

Mr. Venkatesh along with Additional Commissioner Sarada Devi and other officials visited the stall and checked the clay idols in different sizes.

Mr. Raghuram said that idols from eight inches to 7 foot were being manufactured, as per the choice of devotees. The eco-friendly idols made of clay and jute were completely degradable.

“We have been making clay idols for the last few years. This year, Paryavarana Parirakshana Samithi is making idols with the clay brought from Ganga River. The idols will be very strong,” he said.

About 30 different models of idols were being made and painted with natural colours. “We have set a target to sell 2,000 clay idols this year,” Raghuram said.