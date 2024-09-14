VMC Commissioner thanks people who helped city recover swiftly

Vijayawada Municipal Corportion Commissioner Dhyana Chandra H.M has expressed gratitude to everyone who supported the relief efforts, and said their contribution played a pivotal role in helping Vijayawada city recover swiftly from the Budameru floods.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Dhyana Chandra attributed the floods in Budameru to the reverse flow of water from rural areas located downstream caused by the obstruction of the canal’s natural flow, mainly due to the presence of weed plants, which blocked the smooth passage of water. Additionally, there was substantial deposition of silt in the canal further contributing to the increased flood levels, he said.

He said the VMC faced a major challenge as 60% of its workers were from these areas and half of the city (32 of the 64 wards) was impacted by the floods. In addition, five drainage pumping stations, the KL Rao head water works, which supplies drinking water to the entire city, was inundated and were damaged, he added.

He said the VMC staff worked round the clock, responding to complaints from the call centres established at the Chief Minister’s Office. This 24/7 service was a lifeline for many flood-affected citizens, offering quick solutions to their problems. The VMC also proactively addressed complaints received via social media, including drone footage shared by residents. This swift response helped prevent the spread of diseases and ensured effective relief operations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.