Vijayawada

VMC Commissioner presents Swachhta ranking certificates

more-in

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh presented Swachhta ranking certificates to Aayush and Andhra Hospitals which stood top in the hospitals category in the Swachh Survekshan-2020 survey, at his camp office here on Monday.

In the government schools category, B.S.R.K. Municipal High School at Moghalrajpuram got the certificate and Srinagar Colony, Bhavanipuram Rythu Bazaar and Punnami Hotel received the certificates in residential welfare associations, markets and hotels categories respectively.

Additional commissioner (projects) U. Sarada Devi and chief medical officer K. Arjuna Rao participated in the event.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2019 1:57:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/vmc-commissioner-presents-swachhta-ranking-certificates/article30384040.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY