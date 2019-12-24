VMC Commissioner presents Swachhta ranking certificates

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh presented Swachhta ranking certificates to Aayush and Andhra Hospitals which stood top in the hospitals category in the Swachh Survekshan-2020 survey, at his camp office here on Monday.

In the government schools category, B.S.R.K. Municipal High School at Moghalrajpuram got the certificate and Srinagar Colony, Bhavanipuram Rythu Bazaar and Punnami Hotel received the certificates in residential welfare associations, markets and hotels categories respectively.

Additional commissioner (projects) U. Sarada Devi and chief medical officer K. Arjuna Rao participated in the event.