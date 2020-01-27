Vijayawada

VIT felicitates unsung heroes

Every year on Republic Day, the Vellore Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh, recognises unsung heroes in the State and honours them.

On Sunday, at the celebrations on VIT campus, 30 persons drawn from various walks of life were felicitated for demonstrating exemplary courage in difficult situations and were given a cash prize of ₹25,000 each.

