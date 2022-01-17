Virtual Spandana from today: SP

Those having complaints could visit the nearest police station and register them through video conferencing facility between 11.00 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. on January 17

The Prakasam police on Sunday announced cancellation of Spandana, the grievance redressal forum, at the District Police Office in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the district.

However, those having complaints could visit the nearest police station and register them through video conferencing facility between 11 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. on Monday, district Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said.

People coming to police stations should compulsorily follow COVID safety norms like wearing face masks and washing hands with sanitizers from time to time, she said.

The SP assured them that she would thoroughly look into each and every complaint received remotely and promised to ensure justice to them.