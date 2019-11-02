Virender Singh takes over as CGC (Eastern Seaboard)

Additional Director General, Virender Singh Pathania, has taken over as Coast Guard Commander (Eastern Seaboard), from Additional Director General K.R. Nautiyal here on Friday. A 50-men guard was presented at an impressive parade at Headquarters, Eastern Seaboard, Visakhapatnam. The flag officer will exercise Operational and Administrative control over east coast from State of West Bengal to Tamil Nadu.

According to the Coast Guard officials, the flag officer has served the organisation in various assignments over the past three and half decades. In his last appointment, he was holding the charge of Deputy Director General Policy and Plans at CG Headquarters, New Delhi. He has also held several key appointments both afloat and ashore, prominent among them are Commander Coast Guard Region (North West) and Commander Coast Guard Region (West).

Being an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and National Defence College, New Delhi, the flag officer is a qualified helicopter pilot. He also holds a Master Degree in Defence & Strategic Studies from the University of Madras. Mr. Pathania has also undergone specialisation in search and rescue and port operations from US Coast Guard.

The officials said that the flag officer is a recipient of President’s Tatrakshak Medal for distinguished service, Tatrakshak Medal for Gallantry service and has also been commended with Director General Indian Coast Guard Commendation.