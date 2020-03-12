‘Violation of poll code will not be tolerated’

VIJAYAWADA

General Observer for local body elections Lathkar Shrikesh Balajirao on Wednesday said everybody should follow the election code of conduct.

Addressing a press conference at Collector’s camp office, Mr. Balajirao said all parties, candidates, election staff and others should strictly follow the poll code and in the event of any violation of it, people could directly contact him and report about it.

He said everybody should cooperate to ensure free and fair elections without the use of money and muscle power or liquor.

He said he had assessed the nomination process to the ZPTC and MPTC seats in the district and that the district administration was fully geared up to ensure smooth conduct of the elections.

Krishna district Collector Md. A. Imtiaz said 33,000 staff would be needed to conduct the elections. Since the polls were being conducted in three phases, the staff could be re-used. He said filing of nominations had started peacefully on Wednesday and help desk had been set up for people to reach out to the authorities.

He said in Krishna district, 191 ‘troublesome’ panchayats had been identified and additional ballot boxes were being procured and printing of ballot papers had almost been completed.

Operation Sura

Mr. Imtiaz said under ‘Operation Sura’, the excise and law and order personnel had conducted raids and seized stocks of country liquor. If any candidate was found to be linked to any case related to liquor, they would be disqualified from contesting the elections, he said.

Election Expenditure Officer P. Ramakrishna, District Panchayat Officer Varaprasad Rao and others were present.