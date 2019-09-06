Vinayaka immersion goes hi-tech

Andhra Pradesh Police have created Idol Procession Monitoring System (IPMS), an APP to track the Vinayaka idols, set up during Ganesh Chaturdhi. The APP will help the police in peaceful conduct of nimajjanam in the State.

As many as 49,334 Utsav Committee members got registered with www.ganeshutsav2019.com this year seeking permission for erecting pandals during Ganesh Navarathri Utsavams. However, police gave the nod for about 45,000 applicants.

A unique QR Code has been generated for each pandal and the beat constable will scan the pandal every day during his visit. Then the constable will give feed back on violations such as using sound boxes, blocking traffic, bursting fire crackers and any other irregularities at the pandal.

All details and surveillance

Following directions of the Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang, a dashboard has been created at the Control Room at AP Police Headquarters, Mangalagiri. Officers there have been regularly monitoring the beats conducted by the respective constables, observe violations if any, and the date and time of the idol immersion.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sawang said IPMS will help the police a lot for smooth and peaceful conduct of Ganesh Navarathri Utsavams. They can monitor the happenings at the pandal, maintain contact with the Utsav Committee members and track the immersion procession.

“We have information on the location of installation of the idol, its height, date and time of procession, route map of the procession and place of immersion (i.e. river, canal or the nearby tank). Police will provide bandobust for the procession accordingly,” the DGP said.

The highest number of Vinayaka idols (pandals), about 7,000, were set up in Anantapur district followed by 5,568 in Kurnool, 3,948 in Chittoor, 3,890 in Srikakulam, 3,286 in Kadapa and 3,137 in Krishna districts.

Many immersion points

“We will have a bird’s eye view of all the locations across the State and the local police will send updates on the happenings at the pandals. Besides, e-surveillance has been arranged at sensitive places. More idols will be immersed on seventh and ninth day of the Navarathri Utsavams”, Mr. Sawang said.

He added that thousands of immersion points across the State have been identified. The Superintendents of Police, in coordination with local panchayat raj, municipal, fisheries, revenue, fire, and electricity department officials have made necessary arrangements at the immersion points, Mr. Sawang added.

Krishna district SP M. Ravindranath Babu said nearly 500 immersion points have been identified in the district. Devotees will perform ‘Nimajjanam’ in the Bay of Bengal, Krishna river, nearby canals or tanks. “Cranes, expert swimmers and electrification have been arranged at the immersion points,” he said.

Strategic deployment

In Vijayawada Police Commissionerate and in Guntur district, police have deployed NDRF, SDRF and police forces on either sides of the river. “As the river is in spate, precautionary measures have been taken to prevent any untoward incidents,” said Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.