Villages soak in Sankranti spirit

The sheen of Sankranti was seen in villages on Bhogi, the first day of the three-day festivities. Farmers decorated their houses and painted their bullock carts.
Farmers performed ‘puja’ to ‘Gadelu’ (paddy storage baskets) and bullocks and prayed the rain god to give bumper crop during the ongoing rabi and kharif seasons this year.
Farmers were seen shifting paddy, sugarcane, pulses and other produce to their houses. Family members and near and dear ones, staying at different places and abroad, came to their native villages to celebrate the festival.
Villagers were seen busy at the cockfight arenas in towns and rural areas as part of Sankranti. Celebrities, traders, farmers, industrialists, film personalities, software professionals and the youth thronged the venues to enjoy the rooster fights. Despite ban, cockfights are held at many places in Krishna, Guntur, East and West Godavari and other districts. Gangireddula melalu, Haridasulu and Budigajangalu were seen visiting the houses and giving blessings to the newly-wed couples.
