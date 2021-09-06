Vijayawada’s B.R. Ambedkar memorial park with 125 feet statue set to complete by April next year

The State government intends to inaugurate the park on April, 14, 2022 the 131st birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

District Collector J. Nivas asked the officials of the Social Welfare department to speed up works of construction of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Park featuring a 125 feet statue and complete by April 14, 2022.

Mr. Nivas along with officials Social Welfare department, the nodal agency for the project, inspected the Swarajya Maidan (PWD Grounds) on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nivas said the State government intends to inaugurate the park on April, 14, 2022 the 131st birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and a plan of action for completion of the project be taken up accordingly.

He said all the buildings in the Maidan land were vacated and irrigation quarters have been removed.

Officials were asked to remove the remaining buildings and begin construction of the park, research centre and others as per the plan.

Social Welfare department deputy director K. Saraswathi and others were present.