Vijayawada will compete for Swachh Survekshan Awards in 2020: VMC Commissioner

Competitions will be conducted under the Swachh Survekshan, 2019 survey to ensure that the areas in the cities and villages are clean, said Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz.

At a conference held at the Collector’s camp office on Tuesday, Mr. Imtiaz said that the people must strive to keep the city and Krishna district clean. The Collector said that the district administration, in collaboration with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, has imposed a ban on single-use plastics and added that the response of the residents to this initiative was positive.

He said that the corporation and the district administration had taken a slew of measures to turn the city into a cleaner living space for the residents. The city jumped to the 12th rank in 2019 in the Swachh Survekshan survey compared to the 15th rank it secured in the previous year, he said.

In addition to this, the Collector also stated that programmes to raise awareness about maintaining a clean environment would be conducted from January 4 to 31 in the city.

Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh stated the Vijayawada would contest for the Swachh Survekshan awards in 2020. As part of the survey, people employed by the Central government would visit door-to-door and enquire about the cleanliness maintained in the city. The survey, which began in June 2019 would judge a city based on categories such as service management, waste management and whether the place is free of open defecation or not, the Commissioner said.