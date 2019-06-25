Vijayawada, Tirupati witness heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall lashed Vijayawada during the early hours of Tuesday, thanks to the southwest monsoon. However, the rain brought back the city’s woes of water-logging on roads and in low-lying areas.

Roads in several areas, including One-Town, Kabela, Autonagar, Moghalrajpuram, Christurajpuram, Maruthi Nagar, were waterlogged while drains started overflowing following the shower that lasted for about a couple of hours. Trees were uprooted at a few places, with a huge tree falling across the road and blocking traffic for hours in Autonagar.

Velampalli Srinivas, Minister for Endowments and Vijayawada West MLA, along with municipal corporation officials, inspected areas in One-Town where drains were blocked due to plastic waste. He asked officials to ensure that the drains were cleared to prevent overflowing.

In Tirupati, heavy rain started around Monday midnight and continued till 2. a.m. on Tuesday, leading to inundation and power cut in several areas.

Several drains were clogged and sewage water overflowed on the roads. On the Tirupati-Karakambadi road, there was knee-deep water at several localities. Rainwater entered many houses at the eastern side on the foothills of Tirumala.

The water bodies of Chennai Gunta Cheruvu tank and Vinayaka Sagar received good inflows and were seen overflowing on the Karakambadi road. A drainage line under construction near Mangalam was washed away.

At Leela Mahal junction, there was stagnation of water due to blocked drains. The officials of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation swung into action in the early hours and started clearing the drains. At Avilala, Maruthi Nagar, Vaikuntapuram and MR Palle localities, the power went off from midnight till early hours.

Meanwhile, pilgrims bound for Tirumala were caught unawares by the downpour at the Central bus station in Tirupati. The ongoing works on the Garuda Varadhi flyover was also affected.