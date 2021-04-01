Vijayawada simmers at 43°C

VIJAYAWADA

01 April 2021 00:55 IST

The city witnessed the highest maximum temperature in March in at least a decade as the mercury level touches 43 degrees Celsius, a six-degree departure from the average normal temperature on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city experienced heatwave conditions for several hours, from around 11 a.m. forcing the denizens to stay indoors. In March, the highest maximum temperature recorded in the city was 43.3 degrees Celsius in 1953 as per IMD’s extreme weather events report.

Advertising

Advertising

In the past 10 years since 2011, the highest maximum temperature recorded in March was 42.4 degrees Celsius in 2016 and it was the only year the city record more than 40 degrees Celsius maximum temperature in March.