Vijayawada sees 12.05% drop in cases

Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu speaking at a press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday.

28 December 2020 06:15 IST

A total of 9,154 cases registered in 2020, says Commissioner of Police

As many as 9,154 cases were reported in the limits of the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate in 2020, a 12.05 % drop when compared to the previous year, according to Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu.

Briefing this to the media here on Sunday, the Police Commissioner said 23 murders, 37 attempt to murder, 32 robbery, 197 house burglaries, 392 cheating, 57 sexual assault (rape) and 12 kidnap cases were registered this year. Of the total 9,154 cases, 1,080 were booked under special and local laws, he said.

The percentage of property crime cases detected was 69.7 this year, which was 75.16 in 2019. In all, 831 cases of crime against women were registered in 2020, which were 944 in the previous year.

With regard to the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 45 cases were booked this year, which was 42 in 2019, the city police chief said.

Mr. Srinivasulu said 699 persons were convicted in different cases and the percentage of conviction was 55 during the current year, which was 50% last year. In all, 264 persons were killed and 948 suffered injuries in 967 road accidents.

Rowdy sheets

Police opened rowdy sheets against 79 criminals and 10 sheeters were externed from the city this year. Suspect sheets were opened against 233 criminals, KD sheets were opened on 26 persons and DC sheets opened on six criminals in 2020.

“Instructions have been given to the Station House Officers (SHOs) to keep a tab on the movement of criminals regularly,” Mr. Srinivasulu said adding many sensational cases were detected this year. Police registered 17,000 cases under Motor Vehicle Act, 185, and 283 cases were booked for selling foreign cigarettes of different brands.

Violation of COVID norms

As many as 3,568 cases were booked against those who violated COVID-19 norms. Of them, 2,331 were solved in courts, while 433 were pending in different courts and 804 cases were under investigation, Mr. Srinivasulu said. As many as 385 police personnel were contracted COVID-19 and two constables -- A. Rama Rao and V.V.S.N. Raju -- succumbed to the virus. Vijayawada City Police received Skoch Award 2020 in ‘Police and Justice’ and ‘Governance Now Indian Police Awards-2020’ for innovations in technology in detecting crimes. The cyber crime police station was awarded ISO 9001:2015 certificaVtion, this year, Mr. Srinivasulu added.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Vikrant Patil and D. Mary Prasanthi and other officers were present.