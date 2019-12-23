Vijayawada runs for a cleaner environment

Battling the uneven terrain and smoky air, several runners completed the 10K and 5K run organized by the Amaravathi Runners Association in the city on Sunday.

From senior citizens to children, the city saw many enthused residents stepping out of their homes at the crack of dawn to take part in the 10 run that began from the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in the city. Apart from the health benefits of such an exercise, the run aimed to raise awareness on the harmful effects of plastic consumption.

“We are running not only to highlight the health benefits associated with it, but also to spread awareness about the harmful effects that plastics can have in our lives. Curbing the use of plastic in our daily activities can help us lead a healthy lifestyle,” said B. Nagesh, an avid runner.

Krishna district Collector, A.Md. Imtiaz who flagged off the run expressed his happiness at the huge turnout and urged people to curb plastic consumption.

“We all know the detrimental effects plastic can have on our health. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and the district administration are vigorously pushing the campaign to raise awareness about the ill-effects of plastic consumption. I am glad that people are coming out in large numbers to do their bit about raising awareness,” said Mr. Imtiaz.