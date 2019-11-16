Vijayawada railway station to be child-friendly

The railways will ensure that the Vijaywada railway station is child-friendly with the help of railway personnel and the locals, said G. Suman, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division.

As part of the ‘Childline Se Dosti’ week celebrations here, the railways, with the help of police and organisations such as the police and Forum For Child Rights, Childline 1098 Vijayawada and SKCV Children’s Trust, aims at transforming the railway station into an atmosphere more conducive for children.

Station Director Ch. Sumanth said with the help of Childlline (1098), the railway personnel rescued over 100 children every year, adding that the officials of the helpline then ensured that the child was taken care of.

Krishna District Child Welfare Committee chairman B.V. S. Prasad said several homeless and stranded children were being rescued with the help of the childline.