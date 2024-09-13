Vijayawada railway station achieves NSG-1 status as annual revenue crosses ₹500 cr. mark

The Vijayawada railway station has achieved the Non-Suburban Group- 1 (NSG-1) status, with its annual revenue crossing the Rs.500 crore mark. The Railway Board, which conducted a review recently, has awarded the NSG-1 status to the railway station, pushing it into the list of top 28 railway stations (in earnings) in India.

The railway station, which generates an annual revenue of ₹500 crore or has 20 million outward passengers a year, is categorised as a NSG-1 station, the railway officials said in a release.

“In the latest review conducted by the Railway Board, Vijayawada railway station generated a revenue of ₹528 crore and handled around 16.84 million passengers during the 2023-24 financial year,” said Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil.

“We are proud to achieve NSG-1 status, which recognises our efforts to improve infrastructure and services. We will continue to work towards meeting the growing demands of our passengers,” Mr. Patil said.

Due to its geographical and strategic location and gateway to North, West and Eastern parts of India, Vijayawada railway station is regarded as the one of the busiest junctions in Indian railways, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V. Rambabu.

