Vijayawada Police rescues infant found in shopping bag

August 30, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

An auto driver, who noticed an old man carrying an infant in a shopping bag at Ibrahimpatnam alerted the police in Vijayawada.

Police took the man, along with the infant into custody and handed over the baby to Women Development and Child Welfare Department staff on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday, in-charge District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Y. Johnson, said the Child Helpline staff shifted the infant to Government General Hospital (GGH) for treatment.

“A woman, native of Jangareddygudem gave birth to twins in a private hospital in Vijayawada. We are inquiring on why the male baby was brought outside the hospital’” the DCPO said.

Investigation is on.