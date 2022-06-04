Vijayawada: Mayor joins students in painting the walls near Benz Circle

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi on Saturday joined students of Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala in painting the walls near Benz Circle as part of “Paint your City” programme taken up by the Corporation on the eve of World Environment Day.

The college volunteers, who painted the pillars of the flyover near Benz Circle in bright colours , were in for a surprise to see the Mayor joining them.

Later, she planted saplings along with the Corporation’s Additional Commissioner (General)M. Syamala, Additional Commissioner (Projects) K.V. Satyavathi and other officials.

She appreciated the Corporation efforts to usher in greenery and beautify the city by painting public walls and planting saplings. Pointing to the fact that the VMC was ranked in the fourth place in environment protection drive, she said the efforts now should be aimed at moving higher on the ladder of achievement.