Vijayawada man throws niece from third floor, held

A six-year-old is being treated for severe injuries at a hospital after she was thrown from the third floor of the building by her uncle who was in an inebriated condition, at Vambay Colony under Nunna police station limits. The accused has been arrested and would be produced before a court.

The incident took place late on Sunday night when the accused Kondaraju Krishna, a mason, was having a heated argument with his elder brother Kondaraju Yesubabu and his wife Kondaraju Sridevi.

“Krishna who came home drunk for dinner drew the ire of Sridevi for dirtying the house which was just then cleaned. Sridevi questioned Krishna for his behaviour and later it escalated into a heated argument between the couple and the accused,” Nunna inspector M. Prabhakar said.

“In a fit of rage, Krishna grabbed Sridevi’s elder daughter Janaki and threw her from the balcony of their flat located in the third floor of the block in the housing colony,” he added. The accused was booked for attempt to murder and outraging modesty of woman under Sections 307 and 509 of IPC.

Krishna has been arrested and the girl, who received injuries to the head and other body parts, is out of danger, he added.