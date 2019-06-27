Vijayawada girls for abroadto hone design skills

This August, a batch of 22 students from the city-based Samana College of Design Studies (SCDS) will head to the Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti, (New Academy of Fine Arts), also known as NABA, in Milan, Italy, as part of an academic exchange programme.

Two of the NABA faculty members, Luca Poncellini, head of the PG programme in interior designing, and Michele Corrandini, lecturer in fashion designing, who are at the SCDS for a week-long workshop, acknowledge the need for moving towards the age of hyper globality.

“We live in an era which is all about how to deal with the speed, how to be adaptive to the ever-changing global scenario. In NABA, we have students from over 70 nationalities and we believe in multiculturalism,” said Mr. Poncellini, adding “We are here to teach them how to learn everything by themselves. We are just the guide.”

Stressing the need for exposure for students, he said those who have studied abroad find good jobs offering higher wages easily.

Mr. Dorrandini said such exchange programmes paved the way for forging important connections.

College managing director Samana Moosavi said the institute would align its curriculum with that of the NABA. “This is a very big step for our students who will travel to Milan, known as one of the world’s biggest fashion destinations. We want them to learn how to use their creative skills to develop a design of their own rather than following the existing trends,” she said.

Internship

Ms. Moosavi said students who perform well, may also be offered an internship there.

The academy at Milan provides a wide range of programmes to meet the needs of international art and design standards. The SCDS-NABA tie-up paves the way for the UG students of both interior designing and fashion designing to spend two months in Milan under the guidance of experts, the diploma students a fortnight and those pursuing short courses in photography, can attend workshops and do their portfolios in Milan.