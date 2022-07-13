Vijayawada

Vijayawada: GGH lauded for effectively handling patients

Doctors treat victims of fire accident at GGH in Vijayawada. File | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS
Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA July 13, 2022 23:24 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 08:16 IST

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao has said that the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada is handling about 60,000 out-patients and 5,000 in-patients per month.

Mr. Rao was speaking at a meeting of the Hospital Development Society on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He congratulated the hospital staff and doctors for effectively handling patients and also bagging the best e-hospital award. The footfall increased due to introduction of multi-speciality services in the past several months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the occasion, he asked the hospital authorities to provide services on a par with corporate hospitals and ensure that all medicines were available at the central drug store. He said the hospital had five Mahaprasthanam vehicles, one of them would be dedicated for services at night.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said that the hospital authorities sought an increase in budget for maintenance as the number of beds increased to 1,400.

GGH Superintendent V. Sowbhagya Lakshmi, DMHO M. Suhasini, Siddhartha Medical College Principal Vithal Rao were among others present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
health
Read more...