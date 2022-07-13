Vijayawada: GGH lauded for effectively handling patients

Doctors treat victims of fire accident at GGH in Vijayawada. File | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

July 13, 2022 23:24 IST

Footfalls rise due to introduction of multi-speciality services in the past several months

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao has said that the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada is handling about 60,000 out-patients and 5,000 in-patients per month.

Mr. Rao was speaking at a meeting of the Hospital Development Society on Wednesday.

He congratulated the hospital staff and doctors for effectively handling patients and also bagging the best e-hospital award. The footfall increased due to introduction of multi-speciality services in the past several months.

On the occasion, he asked the hospital authorities to provide services on a par with corporate hospitals and ensure that all medicines were available at the central drug store. He said the hospital had five Mahaprasthanam vehicles, one of them would be dedicated for services at night.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said that the hospital authorities sought an increase in budget for maintenance as the number of beds increased to 1,400.

GGH Superintendent V. Sowbhagya Lakshmi, DMHO M. Suhasini, Siddhartha Medical College Principal Vithal Rao were among others present.