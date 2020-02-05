Vijayawada food court to become more flavourful

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is planning to give a fillip to the night food court on Stadium Road that has become synonymous for eating out destination in the city during the night.

The civic body plans to develop the 400-meter stretch of the road adjacent to Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium as an ‘eat street’ with infrastructure and facilities of international standards.

The civic body has a couple of days ago invited project proposals from architects and urban design consultants for comprehensive planning, designing and supervision of the redevelopment master plan.

The redevelopment plan includes street-scaping, beautification, landscaping, and infrastructure upgrading. According to officials, the project will take a shape once a consultant is hired for making the master plan.

The civic body will receive bids for the Request for Proposal (RFP) invited up to February 15 and a pre-bid meeting will be conducted on Friday.

The night food court was opened in December 2014 by the then Commissioner of Police to promote nightlife in the city. Later, it turned into one of the most happening places in the city with people, including families making a beeline for the spot to have food late in the night. To ensure safe food and sanitation on the street, the civic body is now planning to transform the road into eat street.