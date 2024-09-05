Vijayawada floods: Home Ministry team arrives to assess damage

A Central team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) to make a preliminary assessment of the damage caused by floods in NTR, Guntur and Prakasam districts reached Vijayawada Thursday (September 5, 2024) morning. They will examine the dam safety aspects apart from quantifying the loss.

The team led by Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, Additional Secretary of MoHA, visited the State Emergency Operations Centre of the State Disaster Management Authority at Kunchanapalli in Guntur district to get a basic understanding of the topography of the whole area before venturing into the flood-ravaged areas in Vijayawada city and other places.

Comprising senior officials of the National Disaster Management Authority, National Disaster Response Force and Central Water Commission, the team is tasked with submitting a report to the Central Government to enable it to disburse immediate financial assistance.

