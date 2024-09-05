GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijayawada floods: Home Ministry team arrives to assess damage

The team is tasked with submitting a report to the Central Government to enable it to disburse immediate financial assistance.

Published - September 05, 2024 12:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
A view of the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada

A view of the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

A Central team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) to make a preliminary assessment of the damage caused by floods in NTR, Guntur and Prakasam districts reached Vijayawada Thursday (September 5, 2024) morning. They will examine the dam safety aspects apart from quantifying the loss.

ALSO READ: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh rains LIVE updates - September 5, 2024

The team led by Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, Additional Secretary of MoHA, visited the State Emergency Operations Centre of the State Disaster Management Authority at Kunchanapalli in Guntur district to get a basic understanding of the topography of the whole area before venturing into the flood-ravaged areas in Vijayawada city and other places. 

Comprising senior officials of the National Disaster Management Authority, National Disaster Response Force and Central Water Commission, the team is tasked with submitting a report to the Central Government to enable it to disburse immediate financial assistance.

Published - September 05, 2024 12:47 pm IST

Related Topics

Vijayawada / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.