‘Vijayawada eyeing top Swachh ranking next year’

Selling treated sewage water to thermal power station on the cards: VMC Commissioner

Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh have said that the city aims for a higher Swachh Survekshan ranking in the coming year in line with the city’s successful journey in the Swachh rankings since 2017.

They thanked the State government for the support and lauded the efforts of sanitation staff who risked their lives during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic and maintained sanitation in the city during the past year.

Vijayawada, which was ranked 19th in Swachh Survekshan 2017, climbed to the fifth place in 2018. It fell to ninth place in 2019 and rose to fourth place last year.

Mr. Venkatesh said that apart from being awarded as the third cleanest city in the country, Vijayawada was also given the tag of garbage-free city with a five-star rating. “We aim at a seven-star rating next year,” he said.

“We are behind Indore which has been maintaining its first rank for the past five years, with only a minor difference in overall score. We will make all efforts to bag the top position next time. An initiative of selling treated sewage water to the thermal power station is being considered and a detailed project report is being prepared,” he added.

Ms. Bhagyalakshmi thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, MA&UD Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, VMC staff and sanitation workers.

Officials said that sanitation workers would be felicitated soon.

Deputy Mayors Bellam Durga, A. Shailaja Reddy, YSRCP floor leader A. Satyanarayana and others were present on the occasion.