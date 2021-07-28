Vijayawada entrepreneur Tarun Kakani nominated as member of Khelo India initiative

Tarun Kakani, CEO of Vijayawada-based Amaravati Boating Club, has been nominated as a member of “Talent Identification Zonal Committee” for South Zone (Rowing) of the Khelo India Identification Programme, by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Khelo India is an initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The south zone covers the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Mr. Tarun’s role would entail identification of grass-root talent by using appropriate methods and non-competitions, to ensure updation of data base on the NSRS and create ranking of athletes and identify and coach young talent in rowing, along with SAI coaches. Mr. Tarun is also appointed as the National Executive member for the CSR and Marketing Committee of the Rowing Federation of India (RFI)

Mr. Tarun thanked the Ministry of Sports and the Rowing Federation of India for the recognitions and said that very soon, watersports like rowing, sailing, canoeing and kayaking would be promoted, in coordination with the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), Telangana, Tamil Naidu and SAI.

Informing that 1,000 Khelo India Centres would be set up across the country with almost one centre in every district, he said in Andhra Pradesh, training academies would be established to promote watersports, in collaboration with SAAP.

Lauding the recent performance of Indian rowing team at Tokyo Olympics 2020 , he said it was historic, as for the first time India had qualified to semi-finals in Rowing under the men’s lightweight sculling and rowing category. Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Aravind Singh under the coaching of Dronacharya Awardee Ismail Baig have achieved this feat.

The Andhra Pradesh Rowing would be supported by doyens in coaching like six time Olympic Coach Ismail Baig , national coach and Captain VV Rao both of whom belong to Andhra Pradesh.

Three time Chairperson of Rowing Federation of India, Rajlaxmi Singh Deo and founding member of RFI Col. C.P. Singh Deo congratulated Mr. Tarun and assured full support from RFI to promote watersports in Andhra Pradesh .