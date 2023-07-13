ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayawada Division’s ticket-checking earnings touch new high

July 13, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

It achieves ₹6.417 crore during the month of June 2023, the highest recorded in a month in the history of the division

The Hindu Bureau

The Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) has clocked ₹6.417 crore in ticket-checking earnings during the month of June 2023, the highest earnings recorded in a month in the history of the Division, as per an official release on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) has clocked ₹6.417 crore in ticket-checking earnings during the month of June 2023, the highest earnings recorded in a month in the history of the Division, as per an official release on Wednesday.

The previous record stood at ₹5.67 crore, registered in January 2023.

The release added that as many as 35,880 cases of ticketless travel were registered in June and a penalty of ₹3.25 crore was realised by the ticket checking staff during drives and surprise checks.

As many as 47,778 cases of irregular travel were recorded and ₹2.5 crore fine was collected from passengers in the division and 521 passengers travelling with unbooked luggage were fined.

Congratulating the staff on their performance, Vavilapalli Rambabu, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Indian Railway Traffic Service, Vijayawada Division, appealed to passengers purchasing the reserved tatkal/normal journey tickets from counters to compulsorily carry original counter ticket, as it would be otherwise treated as irregular travel and full fare shall be realised from them.

