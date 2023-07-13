HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijayawada Division’s ticket-checking earnings touch new high

It achieves ₹6.417 crore during the month of June 2023, the highest recorded in a month in the history of the division

July 13, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) has clocked ₹6.417 crore in ticket-checking earnings during the month of June 2023, the highest earnings recorded in a month in the history of the Division, as per an official release on Wednesday.

The Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) has clocked ₹6.417 crore in ticket-checking earnings during the month of June 2023, the highest earnings recorded in a month in the history of the Division, as per an official release on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) has clocked ₹6.417 crore in ticket-checking earnings during the month of June 2023, the highest earnings recorded in a month in the history of the Division, as per an official release on Wednesday.

The previous record stood at ₹5.67 crore, registered in January 2023.

The release added that as many as 35,880 cases of ticketless travel were registered in June and a penalty of ₹3.25 crore was realised by the ticket checking staff during drives and surprise checks.

As many as 47,778 cases of irregular travel were recorded and ₹2.5 crore fine was collected from passengers in the division and 521 passengers travelling with unbooked luggage were fined.

Congratulating the staff on their performance, Vavilapalli Rambabu, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Indian Railway Traffic Service, Vijayawada Division, appealed to passengers purchasing the reserved tatkal/normal journey tickets from counters to compulsorily carry original counter ticket, as it would be otherwise treated as irregular travel and full fare shall be realised from them.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / indian railways / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.