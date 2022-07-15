Vijayawada: A walk for safety of women

Staff Reporter July 15, 2022 23:48 IST

Students and members of various NGOs participate in the programme organised by SAFE

Students performing during the 2K walk organised in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

An NGO, Step Ahead For Equality (SAFE), in association with students and youth, organised a 2K walk for safety of women here on Friday. NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni and other officers participated in the walk, organised from Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium to P.B. Siddhartha College. Mr. Vishal flagged off the walk at the stadium. Students of various colleges, faculty members, and NGOs participated. Speaking on the occasion, the DCP said police were in the forefront in women protection and asked the girls to download the Disha app, and help prevent crime against women. “Gender discrimination is haunting women in society. It is the responsibility of every citizen to prevent crime against women. Awareness should be created among students in this regard,” Mr. Vishal said.



