Vignan students come out with flying colours at The Hindu academic pentathlon

Students of Vignan Cooperative Junior College, Vadlamudi, have come out with flying colours at The Hindu Academic Pentathalon held in association with Vignan University at JKC College here on Friday. The students showcased their skills in core subjects as well as in elocution and fine arts to bag the top honours at an intense event featuring over 90 teams. The students of Bhashyam College (Viswakarma campus) and Sri Chaitanya College (Vagdevi Bhavan) bagged second and third positions respectively.

T. Poorna Chandra, G. Venkata Sai Ajay (mathematics), A. Leela Guru Charan, S.V Naga Sai Manikanta (physics), P. Jaswanth Bhavani, K. Sai Kiran (chemistry), M. Bhargav Ram, G, Hari Krishna (elocution) and V. Manas Kumar and B. Sai Mitra (fine arts) from Vignan Junior College bagged the honours.

The academic pentathlon is an interesting competition testing the students skill in their understanding of core subjects of mathematics, physics and chemistry in quiz format, as well in elocution and fine arts. The students from each college are formed into groups consisting of 10 members and the top three teams take the honours.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, Ch. Vijaya Rao, who was the chief guest, inspired the students by urging them to develop a wholesome personality. He said that winning and losing is a part of competition and asked the students to take both the things in their stride. Reminding the students, he too took part in similar competitions held by The Hindu during his studies in Hyderabad, he asked the students to make use of every opportunity to showcase their skills.

Vice-Chairman Lavu Krishnadevarayalu, who gave away the prizes and mementoes to students, said that the novel competition was envisioned to bring the best out of students. He said that the students have been unable to pursue their interests due to rigours of competitive studies and added that such competitions would help the students to know more about themselves.

Regional General Manager, The Hindu, Andhra Pradesh, S.D.T. Rao, The Hindu, Quiz Master Soorya Prakash were present.