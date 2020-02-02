Vignan Mahotsav ends on a grand note

It was a trip down memory lane for film director Anil Ravipudi who visited Vignan College, his alma mater, as the chief guest at the valedictory of the three-day Vignan Mahotsav held at Vadlamudi village on Saturday.

Mr. Ravipudi helmed the recent Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has turned out to be a box office blockbuster.

“I had directed a skit when I was a student at this same college. That gave me the confidence to direct movies,” said Mr. Ravipudi.

‘Take up sports’

Dronacharya awardee Nagapuri Ramesh, who attended the event, said that taking up a sport builds character. He asked students to take up any sport they liked and pursue it actively.

Vignan Group chairman Lavu Rathaiah said that prizes worth ₹25 lakh were distributed. Vice-Chancellor M.V.S. Prasad was present.