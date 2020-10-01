Vignan keen on students’ fitness

GUNTUR

01 October 2020 23:21 IST

University organises run on eve of Gandhi jayanti

With fitness and good health emerging key in the battle against COVID-19, educational institutions are making it mandatory for students to play, exercise or simply walk for at least an hour.

Vignan University has become the first deemed to be university to introduce credits to fitness. Vignan Group of Educational Institutions chairman Lavu Rathaiah, who introduced the one hour mandatory fitness programme over an year ago, said students should have basic fitness to keep them in good stead for the mental and physical rigours of life after college.

Students of various colleges were given the freedom to either play sports they liked or to walk around the ground for at least 45 minutes. Now, the university is planning to give credits based on fitness.

On Thursday, the university organised Fit India Plogging Run, on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary. The theme of the run is ‘Swast, Purity, Staying, Fit and Keeping the Country Clean’.

While urging the students to keep fit, university registrar M.S. Raghunathan said that students who keep fit would be given credits. He said that sports should become a part of curriculum along with other subjects. Each student would be asked to play their favourite game on the field for one hour daily, thereby improving physical health as well as mental fitness and added that playing as a group of students in games enhances leadership qualities.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, various cultural competitions like quizzes, painting, creative writing and lectures are being organised for the students online for four days.