Vijayawada

Vignan courses get NBA tag

The National Board of Accreditation (NBA), New Delhi, has granted Tier-1 accreditation to the five branches of Vignan’s University for a period of tree years (up to the year 2023).

The five programmes are Biotechnology, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

An expert team, comprising 11 members nominated by the NBA, visited Vignan’s University during February 14-16, 2020 to carry out the assessment of the programmes. The team reviewed the quality of education being imparted by Vignan’s University in these five branches rigorously.

They examined the syllabus content and incorporation of the latest technologies. Outcomes of the university in terms of academic achievement of students, placements of its students in good companies with higher pay packages have been cross checked and appreciated. The team also reviewed the facilities available in the university and the latest equipment and laboratories.

Lavu Rathaiah, Chairman of Vignan Group and M.Y.S. Prasad, Vice-Chancellor, congratulated all the employees of Vignan’s University on the achievement.

