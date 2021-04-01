Vigilance officials raid Durga temple

Sleuths of the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) conducted searches at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam on Wednesday.

The teams checked the documents relating to Nitya Annadadam, stores and the administrative office. The officers enquired about the donations to the Annadanam scheme for the last one year.

The officials verified the bills of purchases made for the Annadanam scheme, and questioned the temple Executive Officer and other staff.

The raids would continue on Thursday also, the officials said.

Recently, the ACB officials conducted raids on the temple and seized certain records. They reportedly found irregularities in the allotment of tenders, purchases, recruitment of contract staff, ‘potu’ (prasadam making unit) and Annadanam scheme.

The officials submitted a report to the government on their five-day searches at the Durga temple.