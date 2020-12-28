Vice-President arrives on a 3-day visit

Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu arrived here on Sunday on a three-day visit. He was received by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas and Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney among others.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu will interact with the students of the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology at Surampalli on Monday morning and participate in certificates' distribution programme at Swarna Bharat Trust at Atkur near Gannavaram later.

The Vice-President will leave for Bengaluru on December 29, according to an official release.