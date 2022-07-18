Vijayawada

VHP activists oppose A.P. govt.’s move to withdraw FD of temples

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) staging a protest in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI
Staff ReporterJuly 18, 2022 00:45 IST
July 18, 2022

Activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP) staged a protest on Sunday against the State government’s move to withdraw the fixed deposits belonging to temples, saying that such a move would be detrimental to the maintenance of the temples.

The government wanted to withdraw the surplus FDs under the pretext of the Endowment Administration Fund, Audit fee, Common Good Fund (CGF) and Archaka Welfare Fund dues.

The government eyed more than₹350 crore, and planned to swindle the temple funds, the VHP said. VHP State president Tanikella Satya Kumar said that the VHP would not hesitate to move the court if the government did not shelve its orders.

Saying that the development came to a standstill in the State under the YSRCP rule, Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna pointed out that the government debt touched ₹8 lakh crore. The funds relating to departments and construction workers’ welfare board were already diverted.

