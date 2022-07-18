VHP activists oppose A.P. govt.’s move to withdraw FD of temples

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) staging a protest in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

July 18, 2022 00:45 IST

They say such a move would be detrimental to the maintenance of the temples

Activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP) staged a protest on Sunday against the State government’s move to withdraw the fixed deposits belonging to temples, saying that such a move would be detrimental to the maintenance of the temples.

The government wanted to withdraw the surplus FDs under the pretext of the Endowment Administration Fund, Audit fee, Common Good Fund (CGF) and Archaka Welfare Fund dues.

The government eyed more than₹350 crore, and planned to swindle the temple funds, the VHP said. VHP State president Tanikella Satya Kumar said that the VHP would not hesitate to move the court if the government did not shelve its orders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saying that the development came to a standstill in the State under the YSRCP rule, Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna pointed out that the government debt touched ₹8 lakh crore. The funds relating to departments and construction workers’ welfare board were already diverted.

Now, the government has set its eyes on temples’ funds. Endowments commissioner has issued orders that FDs of more than 15,000 temples would be withdrawn, the leader said. It is learnt that ₹45 crore was withdrawn and deposited in the CGF. An enquiry into the transfer of funds to the CGF and role of the Minister in or was necessary, the CPI leader said, adding that the orders issued by the Endowments commissioner should be withdrawn.