Venkaiah takes up ryots’ issues with Centre

VIJAYAWADA

03 March 2020 09:58 IST

Officials brief Vice-President about procurement scenario in State

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has called upon the Union Ministers and discussed the issues being faced by paddy farmers in the State.

According to a release, Mr. Naidu discussed the problems being faced by the farmers in the State with the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ramvilas Paswan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar at New Delhi on Monday.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu also asked the officials of Food and Public Distribution Department and Food Corporation of India (FCI) to resolve the issues of delayed payments, untimely procurement from paddy farmers and non-implementation of the FCI procurement norms that were leading to distress sale by farmers.

Advertising

Advertising

The officials briefed Mr. Naidu about the overall procurement scenario in the State.

Further, the officials assured Mr. Naidu of speeding up of action to liaise with the State government to address the farmers’ and millers’ problems.

They also assured him of steps for reimbursing the dues to the State government at the earliest.

Mr. Naidu also spoke to Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and made request for sanction of funds to the State government.