Vehicle users irked as many fuel stations refuse card payments

Dispute over Merchant Discount Rate with a bank leads to impasse

Vehicle users were in for a surprise on Saturday when payments through debit and credit cards were not accepted at several fuel stations in the city and district.

Fuel stations across the district and other parts of the State have partially stopped accepting cards owing to an issue over Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) with a particular bank that reportedly provides POS service (swipe machines) to most fuel stations.

Dealers allege that the bank has not apprised them of the circular by the Central government about passing on the MDR to the customer from the dealer from January 1.

“It has become a country-wide issue now. The particular bank has not apprised us of the government directive and continued to collect MDR from the dealers till recently. In protest, most of the fuel stations have stopped accepting payments through cards. Some which are continuing to accept card payments will be at a loss,” Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers honorary general secretary M. Narayana Prasad told The Hindu.

Seek refund

“We have written to the bank as well as the ministry and officials concerned about the issue. The government waived the 0.4% commission per transaction which was paid by the dealer until December 31. But we were not informed about that and the bank continued to collect it from dealers till February 24,” he said. We need the amount collected from us to be reimbursed, he added.

Fuel stations using swipe machines of other banks are normally accepting card payments.