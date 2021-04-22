UTF protest today seeking implementation of PRC report

VIJAYAWADA

22 April 2021 07:42 IST

Delay causing huge loss to employees, pensioners, allege leaders

Leaders of the AP United Teachers’ Federation (APUTF) are up in arms seeking immediate solution to their long-standing problems.

Implementation of the recommendations of the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) is one of their major demands, and to build pressure on the authorities concerned, the UTF is spearheading an agitation in a phased manner.

As part of it, the UTF leaders will lead protests by teachers, employees and pensioners on Thursday (April 22) in every mandal in the State.

In a statement on Wednesday, N. Venkateswarlu and K.S.S Prasad, president and general secretary of the federation, said the 11th PRC formed to study the salaries and other benefits of the employees, had submitted its report in October last.

But the government had been whiling away time without implementing the recommendations. Because of this, employees, teachers and pensioners were losing out heavily in terms of monetary benefits. They said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to implement the PRC without delay during his padayatra, and had included the issue in the manifesto. Pointing to the fact that it had been three years since the panel was formed, the UTF leaders sought that the authorities grant them 55 % fitment allowance and other monetary benefits retrospective from July 1, 2018.

The federation mourned the demise of its senior leader and former president of Guntur district Mohammed Gous.