Using art to defeat the virus

Art can influence the way people think. There can be no two opinions about the fact that art can be used as an effective tool to usher in social change.

Kesineni Swetha, the young Telugu Desam Party candidate for Mayor’s post in the local body elections, who has been actively involved in spreading awareness about the need to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the governments to keep the dreaded COVID-19 virus at bay, has taken to her Twitter handle to throw an “Art 4 Awareness” challenge, a platform made available to all people from every walk of life. The challenge is to show through art the best way to fight coronavirus.

The contest is open to people of all age groups. Interested can submit their work by replying to her post and the winner will be announced at 8 p.m. on April 22. “In the honour of the winner, we will donate grocery kits to the poor and the needy,” she said.