Ushering in New Year with succulents

Bouquets come in many variants, viz., flowers, exotic flowers, traditional fruits, dry fruits and even dry twigs or bamboo. As a refreshingly new gifting idea, succulent plants endemic to North-West and South-West America are in Tirupati for the first time to woo denizens.

Succulent plants, or succulents, are plants with thickened parts that store water, usually to sustain in arid climate. Blue Petals, a leading florist in town, has imported these plants from Mexico, South Africa and Arizona ahead of the New Year’s eve. According to Chinese astrology and Feng Shui, growing such succulent plants is considered auspicious. On the scientific front, these plants are known to remove toxic air and increase oxygen content in the atmosphere.

The plant adds beauty to wherever it is kept, be it the bathroom, bedroom, or above the fridge or TV set in the drawing room. “They are also known to improve aesthetics at home, retail outlet or office. It improves positive energy at the place,” says C.B.V. Saikumar Reddy, Managing Director of Blue Petals. Crassula gollum, crassula jade, graptopetalum paraguayense, variegated peperomia, sedum adolphii, echeveria black prince, sedum jelly bean are some of the varieties that have arrived ahead of the season. As the plants’ size ranges from half a foot to three feet, it can be grown anywhere, depending on the space availability.

‘Lifelong gift’

“These plants grow flowers in resplendent colours and live up to 70 years and as such, can be cherished lifelong gift,” Mr. Reddy adds. The plants are sold in the price band of ₹200 and ₹500. Details at 93999 39390.