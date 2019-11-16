Useful tool in law enforcement

Police are using drones to track Maoist movements, red sander smugglers, ganja cultivation and movements of anti-social elements during jataras, dharnas and rallies.

"We are using drones to check the movements of Maoists in thick forests. Drones were given to almost all Left Wing Extremism (LWE) police stations in the State," a senior police officer said.

The Prohibition and Excise and Police personnel are using drones to check ganja cultivation while forest officials are dependent on drones to track red sanders smugglers.

Police are deploying drones, also known as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), during annual religious events and political programmes to keep a vigil on the movements of trouble-mongers.

"Drones are helping Greyhounds and anti-naxal squads to track the movements of the dalams in the forests and are guiding the police parties in taking up combing operations," a senior police officer told The Hindu.

Besides, the UAVs are being used to conduct route checking and maintaining vigil at the venues during VIP visits. Paramilitary forces are using drones to check infiltration of terrorists along the borders.

"Drones have become a part of e-policing, particularly to check the movements of Maoists, smugglers and terrorists. Training is being given to police personnel, including new recruits in the department, in operating drones," an IPS officer said.

Police and Revenue officials used drones extensively during the recent Assembly and Parliament elections, especially along the State borders.

Aerial surveillance

"UAVs were operated during Godavari and Krishna Pushkarams, VVIP programmes, Vinayaka Chaviti, Dasara Utsavams and floods. In wake of terrorist threats, we are monitoring the situation in coastal areas via drones," an intelligence official said.

During the border-police coordination meetings with Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana States, top police officials discussed ways to track the movements of Maoists by using drones.

DGPs of Southern States, at a meeting held at Hyderabad recently, held talks on a draft policy for operating drones.

The Government has issued directions to all Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in the State to monitor operation of drones as anti-social elements can use the drones to create law and order issues.