Use drones to keep a tab on lockdown violators: Collector

Keeping in view the apprehensions over community transmission of COVID-19 in the district, Collector A.Md. Imtiaz on Saturday asked the police department to ensure that no meat and seafood shops functioned in the red zones of the city on Sunday.

Mr. Imtiaz further asked the police to use drones to keep an eye on the lockdown violators in the interior areas and increase deployment of the police personnel.

Commissioner of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the source of transmission in many cases reported recently couldn’t be traced.

“Some patients say that they have gone to the rythu bazaars and grocery stores. In one case, the patient visited medical shops and hospitals to supply saline bottles. Where he contracted the virus is not known yet,” he said.

“In another recent case, a foreign returnee tested positive after nearly 28 days. His mother too tested positive two days later. Six of his neighbours tested positive thereafter. In that particular colony, there are 10 cases now. This is a highly alarming situation,” Mr. Rao said.

Violators warned

People found moving on the roads after 9 a.m. without valid reason would be booked and their vehicles seized. “I appeal to the youth not to venture out unless it is important or an emergency. Once booked in criminal cases as per law, you will have to face the consequences in your career, which can be avoided by staying at home,” Mr. Rao added.