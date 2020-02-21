Vijayawada

United Teacher’s Forum submits pension plea

The United Teachers’ Forum (UTF) on Thursday submitted a representation to B. Rajasekhar, Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, seeking implementation of the old pension scheme for the 7,000 teachers appointed through DSC notification, 2003.

Federation officials said the new Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) came into effect from September 1 in 2004, while the appointment of these teachers was made prior to that.

