Unanimous elections should not be under duress: Veerraju

‘False cases being booked to intimidate contestants’

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has said that unanimous elections in panchayats should be true to their name, and should not be under duress.

He was addressing the media here after launching a toll-free number – 9650713714, to which complaints of violence and electoral malpractices could be made. Mr. Veerraju alleged that the village secretaries were not issuing the no-due certificate to the contestants in a deliberate move aimed at favouring the ruling party.

He further alleged that false cases were being booked against those filing nominations to intimidate them, which reflected the government’s fear of defeat in the elections. Mr. Veerraju said the situation prevailing in the State was taken to the notice of Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy. “The YSRCP government is getting funds from the Centre on a large scale. But, like his predecessor, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy too is indulging in lot of publicity as if it is his achievement,” Mr. Veerraju said. Party leaders Sudheesh Rambhotla, A. Sriram, and Lanka Dinakar were present.